Vedanta Foxconn JV appoints Mike Young for overseeing execution of manufacturing at the upcoming semiconductor fab

Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), a joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta Group, which aims to set up India’s first semiconductor fab, has appointed Mike Young as Senior Vice President, Project Management Office and Manufacturing Operations. His appointment comes at a time when Vedanta is awaiting India Semiconductor Mission’s approval for its application.

With over 34 years of experience, Young will oversee the execution of manufacturing and operational processes. “Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high volume startups,” said David Reed, CEO, VFSL. “He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations.”

Before joining Vedanta, Young was on a short sabbatical from his last role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC), Singapore. Prior to this, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia. He has extensively worked in areas of operations, yield, and device engineering with leading companies like X-FAB UK, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Atmel, and Plessey Semiconductors. Young has a master’s degree in Microelectronics Engineering from Middlesex University, UK, and a bachelor’s degree in Physics from Aston University, UK.

Young’s appointment is in sync with what Reed had told Business Today. “Semiconductor is not your normal business, so you want a problem-solving execution focus driven workforce. We will hire experienced professionals (to start with), who have actually done operations, development, processes, and have worked in factories. Our intent is to hire the world's best talent, and then look at India. That's the nature of the business right now.”

Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive globally to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry. VFSL appointed industry veteran David Reed as CEO in February and was followed by the appointment of Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resources in April. Most recently, the company hired IBM veteran Terry Daly as Advisor. The company continues building an experienced personnel team to be part of its semiconductor business.