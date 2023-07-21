Vedanta Q1 results: Net profit falls 40% to Rs 2,640 cr; firm declares interim dividend of Rs 18.5/share

Metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported 40% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,640 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,421 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta's consolidated revenue from operations decreased 13% to Rs 33,342 crore in Q1FY24 as against Rs 38,251 crore in Q1FY23.

On Friday, Vedanta's scrip on BSE closed 1.4% lower at Rs 278.15. Vedanta reported one-time gain of Rs 1,780 crore in June quarter. The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 18.5 per share.

Staying on course a steady growth trajectory with strong numbers, we've continued to deliver impressive results in our #Q1FY24Result. Delivering a PAT of ₹3308 crores with an increase of 6% Q-o-Q and an Interim Dividend of ₹18.5/ share in the quarter, reinforce our commitment… pic.twitter.com/bncmjL6vYS — Vedanta Group (@Vedanta_Group) July 21, 2023

Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said: “Vedanta is on a transformational journey with significant growth across its businesses and diversification into future enabling, technology focused sectors. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder returns through best-in-class and low-cost operations, skill development and global experience leadership with sustainability at the forefront.

"We have delivered Rs 6,975 crore in EBITDA this quarter, with an operating margin of 24% and PAT of Rs 3,308 crore, marking a 6% increase sequentially. As we continue to move forward, we remain committed to achieving operational excellence and enhancing our competitiveness in the market. We are determined to lead the charge towards a more sustainable and responsible tomorrow.”

Duggal will be retiring as whole-time director and CEO of Vedanta with effect from July 31, 2023.

