Vedanta surpasses 1 GW renewable energy mark, targets 2.5 GW by 2030

India Inc is stepping up efforts to decarbonise on World Environment Day. Indian mining and metals firm Vedanta Ltd said it has increased its renewable energy power capacity to 1.03 GW. The company said it is on track to achieve its goal of reaching 2.5 GW of clean energy by 2030.

According to a statement, the company has ramped up its round-the-clock equivalent renewable power capacity to 1.03 GW through power delivery agreements.

Vedanta has stated that it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner. “The 1 GW renewable energy will potentially enable Vedanta to mitigate more than 6 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This is roughly equivalent to carbon sequestration by nearly 350 million trees annually,” the company said.

Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has detailed a series of initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental footprint and integrating sustainable practices.

This year, the leading metal company is pushing forward with its strategy of transitioning to renewable energy, supported by a long-term partnership with Serentica Renewables.

Vedanta Aluminium will source 1,335 MW of renewable power to supply its operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

This is part of its broader target to have 30% of its power requirements met through renewables by 2030—an interim milestone on the path to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The company is also addressing emissions from mobility and logistics. Vedanta Aluminium has committed to decarbonizing 100% of its light motor vehicle fleet by 2030.

As part of this effort, it has deployed India’s first 10-tonne electric forklift and now operates the country’s largest fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts at its Jharsuguda facility. The initiative aims to reduce diesel consumption and related emissions. The company is also testing the use of biodiesel in its commercial vehicle fleet, with pilot projects currently underway.