Vehicle leasing and subscription platform Quiklyz signs MOUs with 5 last mile mobility players

Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription platform of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, has signed memorandum of understanding (MOUs) with five last mile mobility players for leasing over 1,000 electric three-wheelers. With this, Quiklyz plans to deliver these leased vehicles over the next six months, spread across India deliveries, opening up newer opportunities in electric vehicles (EV) leasing.

Mohammad Turra, senior vice president and head, Quiklyz, said, “We continue to deliver on our commitment in providing innovative leasing solutions to popularise electric vehicles in India across segments and are delighted to partner with leading players in last mile space. With due consideration to the growing electric three-wheelers segment and the increasing focus on green mobility, it will be our continuing endeavor to work closely with stakeholders in the sustainable mobility space.”

The MOUs have been signed up with Mahindra Logistics Limited, MoEVing Urban Technologies Pvt Ltd, Creativity at Best Technologies Pvt Ltd, Magenta EV Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Terrago Logistics Pvt Ltd. As per the company, the three-wheeler electric vehicles will be used primarily for delivery and logistics purposes.

“India’s transition to EV has accelerated in the last few years which has given a major boost to the Indian EV financing ecosystem. With these recent partnerships, our aim is to be early adopters of this disruptive technology, our way of contribution in India achieving its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2070,” Raul Rebello, COO, Mahindra Finance, stated.

Quiklyz claims to have provided leasing solutions to over 1,000 electric vehicles over the last 12 months including passenger vehicles and three-wheelers. It has partnered with more than 15 electric last mile mobility delivery companies and several electric mobility providers since its inception. The platform claims to have leased electric vehicles across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Gurugram, Indore and Nagpur.

