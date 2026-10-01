Tata boardroom tussle: After Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh writes to charity commissioner; flags SDTT’s interference with Tata Sons

Srinivasan had requested inquiries into governance matters, the status of Noel Tata as a perpetual trustee, and the appointment of Neville Tata as a trustee.

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Singh also called for an inquiry into Srinivasan’s exclusion from decision-making processes. In his letter, he noted that SDTT’s significant shareholding in Tata Sons should not mean the trust acts as a commercial enterprise or directly participates in Tata Sons' business affairs.

He highlighted potential tax implications from such involvement, warning that the substantial shareholding's consequences for the trust and its charitable corpus could be significant.

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The submissions from Srinivasan and Singh are currently under consideration by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

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In May, Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh S Kaloti directed the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) board to postpone its meeting scheduled for May 16. The commissioner also instructed the board not to hold any meetings until an inspector's report is submitted. This followed complaints about the board's composition and alleged non-compliance with Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.