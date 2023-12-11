Veranda Learning Solutions collaborates with Illinois Tech to boost tech-oriented curriculum

Veranda Learning Solutions, a leading provider of online education solutions, and Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), a world-renowned research university, have announced a strategic partnership to offer tech-focused courses and K–12 dual credit programs. This collaboration aims to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the 21st-century workforce.

Edureka and Illinois Tech will collaborate to create a variety of courses in information technology, including a Data Engineering programme. This effort combines the experience of Illinois Tech's academics and Edureka's online learning expertise to benefit lifelong learners, particularly those moving or developing in their professions.

The objective is to involve students in gaining stackable credentials that transfer into credits for further education, mixing theoretical knowledge with the practical skills required for success in the fast evolving information technology economy, the release stated.

“At Illinois Tech, we are committed to expanding access, providing experiential multi-disciplinary education and fostering innovation for all. This partnership with Veranda Learning allows us to extend our reach and impact by making our courses accessible to a global audience,” Mallik Sundharam, vice president, enrollment management, student affairs, Illinois Tech, said.

Veranda Learning claims to have a huge network of approximately 200 locations across India, whereas Edureka, with over 70 centres, is strategically positioned to transmit Illinois Tech's advanced curriculum to a large audience of more than 75,000 students per year.

This collaboration seeks to provide students in grades 8th-12th with key basic knowledge through K-12 dual credit programmes. Learners can obtain credits that can be transferred to further education at international universities, bridging the gap between secondary and tertiary education. According to the statement, this innovative strategy prepares students for a smooth transition into the global academic world.

“The partnership with Illinois Tech is a significant milestone for Edureka. It aims to enhance the quality of our course offerings and underscores our commitment to providing learners with access to world-class education. We believe that this collaboration will open new avenues for learners, empowering them to succeed in the ever-evolving field of Information Technology,” Vineet Chaturvedi, CEO, Edureka, said.

