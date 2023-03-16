scorecardresearch
Vinod Adani is part of 'promoter group' of ACC and Ambuja Cements, clarifies Adani Group

Adani Group was responding to a news report that said Vinod Adani is the ultimate beneficiary of Ambuja Cements and ACC

Adani Group on Thursday clarified that Vinod Adani, elder brother of conglomerate's chairman Gautam Adani, is part of the "promoter group" of various listed entities within it. 

"We would like to submit that Mr. Gautam Adani and Mr. Rajesh Adani are individual promoters of various listed entities within the Adani group and Mr. Vinod Adani is an immediate relative of the individual promoters. Accordingly, as per the applicable Indian regulations, Mr. Vinod Adani is part of the ‘promoter group’ of various listed entities within the Adani group. This fact has been submitted to Indian regulatory authorities from time to time in various disclosures," said Adani Group.

Adani Group was responding to a news report that said Vinod Adani is the ultimate beneficiary of Ambuja Cements and ACC.

Published on: Mar 16, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Mar 16, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
