Volkswagen starts production of Tiguan in India; to unveil new SUV in early December

German automaker Volkswagen has started production of its 5-seater SUV Tiguan at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra, India. Volkswagen, following its commitment to launching four new SUVs by 2021 in India, will launch the facelift version of its SUV 5-seater Tiguan in the country on December 7, 2021.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “The SUVW has been a global best-seller and a flagship model for Brand Volkswagen. We are extremely delighted to bring back the 5-seater Tiguan for the Indian market and are confident that the product will meet the unceasing demand for a sharp, elegant and robust SUV in the segment.”

The Volkswagen Tiguan, which is built on the globally renowned MQB platform, will come with a 2.0l TSI engine paired to a 7-speed DSG transmission. It will also get an all-wheel-drive system.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Globally, the Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline swiftly raising up to the rank as a global best-seller... We look forward to the launch of the new 5-seater Tiguan in early December 2021.”

The Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is likely to feature both exterior and interior upgrades. It is also suggested that the company will be ditching the diesel engine variant and will employ only petrol powertrains. The Tiguan is expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

In terms of features, Volkswagen Tiguan will get a larger touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger and a digital instrument cluster. The new SUV is also expected to come with connected car tech.

The panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and automatic climate control will be carried forward from the pre-facelift variant of the Volkswagen Tiguan.

In terms of safety, the SUV will include seven airbags, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors. The new Tiguan will compete with the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.