Wakefit Store in Ahmedabad offers free accommodation on World Cup match day, here's what you need to do

Wakefit, an online mattress and sleep solutions company, is offering a unique opportunity for cricket fans to win a free stay at their store in Ahmedabad on the World Cup match day between India and Australia. This comes as the city has witnessed a sold-out scenario when it comes to hotel bookings as frenzy fans have already booked places at even higher rates.

The company is providing cricket fans with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to spend the night at their Bodakdev outlet in Sarkhej-Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, following the exhilarating World Cup championship, Wakefield said in a press note.

As part of the initiative, the company is presenting fans attending the upcoming match with an exciting opportunity to convert their night into an extraordinary snoozefest at Wakefit.co store.

To participate, all you need to do is attend the cricket match and present your stadium ticket at the Wakefit.co store. Interested fans must email a picture of their match ticket, along with their name, contact information, and a creative one-liner describing why they'd love to experience a night at Wakefit.co to IndiaJeetega@wakefit.co. The last date for accepting entries via email is 11 AM, November 19.

Wakefit.co hosts the sleepover at their Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Store in Ahmedabad! A select few winners will get a chance to enjoy a night of leisure and tranquillity in the cosy ambience of the store, absolutely free. All participants need to do is pay a visit to the Wakefit store and present their cricket match ticket together with the winning email confirmation.

Established in March 2016 by founders Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Wakefit.co is a research and innovation-focused company, concentrating on home and sleep solutions. Initially, its offering encompassed mattresses, pillows, bed frames, mattress protectors, comforters, neck and back pillows.

Recently, the product range has significantly blossomed, adding home staples like sofas, dining sets, wardrobes and more. It now features smaller pieces like bookshelves, shoe racks, TV units, bedside tables, as well as textile items like cushions, floor rugs, curtains, and towels. Keeping the production process close to home, the company manufactures all its products in-house at its Bengaluru, Jodhpur, and Delhi factories.

