Wakefit.co employees can now take time off for wellness, with no questions asked

Indian D2C company, Wakefit.co has rolled out a ‘No Questions Asked’ Wellness Leave Policy for its employees. The Wellness Leave Policy extends a no-questions asked leave to all the employees once a month.

According to Wakefit, these wellness leaves can be availed by the workforce to support their physical, mental, or emotional wellbeing by taking time off to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. The employees can also utilise their wellness leaves to opt for leisurely activities. "Through this initiative, Wakefit.co aims to empower its workforce by instilling a wellness-positive practice that contributes to their holistic growth and development while enabling healthy conversations," the company said.

Wakefit said that the Employee Wellness Leave Policy will be a cornerstone in helping their employees build on their overall wellbeing while prioritising their intangible needs. "This policy falls in line with the company’s endeavour to integrate occupational wellness at the core of their organisational fabric."

Umanath Nayak, Head of HR, Wakefit.co said that at Wakefit.co, the ultimate goal has been to create a culture that values creativity and collaboration while empowering the holistic wellbeing of its employees. "Our Employee Wellness Leave Policy has been designed with the need to uphold this ethos and continue building a space that gives our employees the freedom to be, the ability to grow and reach their fullest potential. " Nayak added that with this policy, the company will encourage employees to unwind, focus on their health, and spend time with their loved ones by taking their wellness leave with no questions asked.”

A survey conducted in 2018 by British Airways revealed that close to 30 percent of the Indian workforce is unable to summon the courage to ask for leave, as a large share believe that holidays are frowned upon or discouraged by their workplace.

