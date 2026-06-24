Waste to wealth: How Tata Steel is building a business out of industrial by-products

For most industries, waste is a cost. For Tata Steel, it is increasingly becoming a business opportunity.

As the steelmaker expands capacity while pursuing ambitious sustainability goals, circular economy initiatives are emerging as a key pillar of its growth strategy. Today, Tata Steel generates nearly 15 million tonnes of industrial by-products annually, equivalent to more than half its steel output, and already utilises 99.9% of it through recycling, reuse and commercial applications. Less than 0.1% ends up in landfills.

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“Many years ago, we realised that what is often treated as waste can be converted into valuable products,” says Rajiv Mangal, the Vice President of Safety, Health, and Sustainability, Tata Steel. The company subsequently created a dedicated Industrial By-Product Management Division focused on extracting commercial value from industrial waste.

The vertical is established to commercialise waste streams from steelmaking and mining operations, now supplies materials to sectors ranging from cement and construction to agriculture and chemicals.

The shift reflects a broader change underway in heavy industry. As raw material costs rise and decarbonisation pressures intensify, companies are looking beyond traditional production models and treating waste as a resource. For Tata Steel, the opportunity is significant. Steelmaking generates large volumes of slag, dust, sludge and other residual materials that can often replace virgin raw materials in downstream industries.

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Products such as steel-slag-based aggregates used in road construction, cement substitutes made from blast furnace slag, and soil enhancers for agriculture have already found commercial applications. These products not only generate revenue but also reduce dependence on natural resources and lower the carbon footprint of customer industries.

Steel slag, the largest by-product generated during steelmaking, has evolved into a sizeable global market. According to a 2026 report by Grand View Research, the global steel slag market was valued at $26.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $36.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%. Asia-Pacific already accounts for nearly 73% of the market, driven by infrastructure spending and circular economy initiatives.

The next phase of growth could also come from recycling. Tata Steel has already established scrap-processing facilities and is scaling electric arc furnace-based steelmaking that relies on recycled scrap.

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The larger significance extends beyond Tata Steel. India’s steel industry is expected to expand rapidly over the next decade, bringing with it higher resource consumption and waste generation. If industrial by-products can be transformed into commercially viable materials at scale, circular economy businesses could emerge as a multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

For Tata Steel, the goal is not just to minimise waste. It is to ensure that every tonne of by-product finds a productive second life, and, in the process, creates a new revenue stream.