‘We are working with airlines to improve direct connectivity to Lakshadweep,' says EaseMyTrip CEO amid India-Maldives row

Amid growing tensions between India and the Maldives after controversial comments by Maldivian ministers regarding the Lakshadweep Islands, online travel platform EaseMyTrip took an unprecedented decision to suspends flights bookings to the island nation. Prashant Pitti, CEO, EaseMytrip told Business Today TV’s Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi why the travel company took the step and how it is working with several airlines to improve the direct connectivity to Lakshadweep from major Indian cities.

“The demand which has been generated in the last few days has been incredible, to say the least. However, the supply still is not as much as we would have wanted to be, but we are working along with various airlines to see how we can improve their service from main cities and as and when that happens, we will see a good amount of supply,” he said.

EaseMyTrip has suspended ticket bookings to the Maldives to support Indian tourism. Pitti said that Lakshadweep is actually a very beautiful place and it can always be a good alternative against Maldives.

“I have been to the pristine island and I can totally bet that there is nothing that Lakshadweep cannot offer that Maldives or other nations have,” he said.

“So if there is a country which is showing so much of animosity towards India, why should Indians give business to them? This is the core reason why we decided to suspend all of our bookings. EaseMyTrip is the second largest travel provider in the country. We believe that we can make an impact, and hence it is a responsibility to make an impact. Last year, with a total business of about Rs 8,000 crore, we commanded 20 to 24% market share in online booking,” he added.

Pitti further mentioned that he is in touch with Tourism minister and aviation minister to improve the tourism in Lakshadweep. He also pointed out that there are 4 to 5 good properties on the pristine island. “I believe that the current facilities are up to the mark but the only problem is there it's just lesser in number,” he said. Besides Lakshadweep, there are several other islands that can be explored and that in turn, can boost Indian tourism.

“When it comes to self respect, nothing should be above and beyond it,” he said while pointing out derogatory social media posts against Lakshadweep by Maldivian ministers. “The comments from ministers came unprovoked and absolutely nothing was mentioned about Maldives. It's almost like a proxy war between India and China,” he added.

