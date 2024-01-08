Travel companies see massive growth in inquires for Lakshadweep after many Indians call for Maldives boycott

After Maldivian minister Zahid Rameez triggered a controversy through his remarks about India's Lakshadweep, which is being touted as a strong domestic competition to Maldives that receives around 11 per cent tourists from India annually, travel and tourism companies a seeing a huge hike in searches for Lakshadweep on their online portals. Rameez mocked the beaches of Lakshadweep Island and questioned whether the services provided by the Union Territory of India can match those offered by the Maldives.

Maldives is already facing cancellations of trips by Indians after Lakshadweep was criticised following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit last week.

According to Indian Association of Tour Operators, the call for a boycott would become apparent within the next 20-25 days. "Many Indians on social media have claimed that they have cancelled their planned holidays to the island nation," it said.

It adds that suddenly, there are zero inquires on Maldives. "There are sudden drops. Those who have made payments will not cancel them. We are expecting that people will not book trips to the Maldives," Rajiv Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said.

EaseMyTrip, said prioritizes national interest over business. "We've suspended Maldives flight bookings in support of the government, impacting 2.4 lakh annual bookings made through our platform. In fact, bookings surged by approx 40% last year as compared with previous," Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said.

Pitti added that they have Introduced Lakshadweep as our premier destination, on par with international favourites and wish to enter into an alliance with Lakshadweep Tourism to promote the destination.

"We have introduced enticing packages crafted to elevate travel experience and discover the allure of Lakshadweep like never before," he adds.

MakeMyTrip (MMT) on Monday informed that it has observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Union Territory. "We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country’s stunning beaches," MMT said in a statement.

