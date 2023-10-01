'We must believe in...': S N Subrahmanyan assumes L&T leadership with a call for change and excellence

In his inaugural communication to the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group workforce upon assuming the role of Chairman and Managing Director, S N Subrahmanyan highlighted the profound transformations occurring globally, encompassing shifts in ecosystems, energy dynamics, and the imperative of sustainability as a fundamental lifestyle. He stressed the imperative for the company to swiftly adapt and expand in sync with these changes to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Subrahmanyan conveyed that complacency was not an option, as L&T's customers would continuously demand excellence. He underscored an unwavering focus on performance, emphasising its criticality in his letter upon taking the helm of L&T on October 1.

“We cannot afford to rest on our laurels for our customers will continue seeking excellence from us every day. Our focus cannot waver from Performance, performance, performance,” he said.

The correspondence also acknowledged the growing importance of digitisation in the business landscape, highlighting the necessity of leveraging technology's potential to enhance the company's productivity and eliminate inefficiencies.

Subrahmanyan expressed a firm belief in the power and reputation of the L&T brand, emphasising the collective responsibility of all employees to uphold the company's values and contribute to its enduring culture.

“We must believe in power of brand L&T and need to do whatever is required to do our best to work, lead and help to drive the value systems of the culture that is associated with the same,” he said.

Furthermore, he extended his gratitude to A M Naik, the former Chairman of L&T, and the board members for their trust and support. Naik officially stepped down as Non-Executive Chairman of L&T on September 30, passing the leadership of the $23-billion conglomerate to Subrahmanyan.

Subrahmanyan reiterated the organisation's rich legacy of impacting lives and its integral role in the tapestry of society. He encouraged every individual to make their mark on the future they would collectively shape.

Also Read A.M. Naik steps down as L&T's Group Chairman, passes baton to S.N. Subrahmanyan