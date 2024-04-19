We strive for a double-digit volume growth in FY25: Bajaj Auto's Rakesh Sharma

Rakesh Sharma, President (International Business) and Executive Director at Bajaj Auto said that the auto manufacturer will strive for a double-digit volume growth in FY25. Sharma gave the projection in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on April 19.

Sharma also highlighted that the company has grown twice the industry growth rate. "In 125cc+ segment, we have grown 4x the industry growth," he added.

He believes that a double-digit volume growth in FY25 is possible it the industry grows at 7-8 percent. The Bajaj Auto director also said that the company have hiked prices of its products from April 1.

Sharma expects growth to continue, with top half to grow faster than the bottom half in FY25.

Speaking about the company's foreign markets, he said that Nigeria and Bangladesh are in the stress market segment Bajaj is making an entry into Europe.

On April 19, Bajaj Auto reported a 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,936 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,433 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 29 percent YoY to Rs 11,485 crore from Rs 8,905 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebida for the quarter came in at Rs 2,307 crore, up 34 percent YoY over Rs 1,718 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin for the quarter rose 80 basis points to 20.1 percent from 19.3 percent. The Board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 80 per share, totalling to Rs 2,233 crore.

In a post-earnings call the two-wheeler and three-wheeler major announced that the Egyptian government has formally recognised the category of quadricycles for public transportation, and Bajaj will commence the first exports of Qute to Egypt. "The recognition of Qute opens a potentially large segment which we will steadily develop," Bajaj Auto management said.

Bajaj also flagged that the currency situation in Egypt is bad and can't start pumping out as many units as desired. The limiting factor will be the availability of the currency. However, it will export about 250 units immediately.