scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
We strive for a double-digit volume growth in FY25: Bajaj Auto's Rakesh Sharma

Feedback

We strive for a double-digit volume growth in FY25: Bajaj Auto's Rakesh Sharma

He believes that a double-digit volume growth in FY25 is possible it the industry grows at 7-8 percent. The Bajaj Auto director also said that the company have hiked prices of its products from  April 1

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Bajaj Auto Q4 earnings: Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Auto to report 26.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,817 crore on 23.1 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 10,959 crore. Bajaj Auto Q4 earnings: Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Auto to report 26.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,817 crore on 23.1 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 10,959 crore.

Rakesh Sharma, President (International Business) and Executive Director at Bajaj Auto said that the auto manufacturer will strive for a double-digit volume growth in FY25. Sharma gave the projection in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on April 19. 

Sharma also highlighted that the company has grown twice the industry growth rate. "In 125cc+ segment, we have grown 4x the industry growth," he added.

He believes that a double-digit volume growth in FY25 is possible it the industry grows at 7-8 percent. The Bajaj Auto director also said that the company have hiked prices of its products from  April 1.

Sharma expects growth to continue, with top half to grow faster than the bottom half in FY25.

Speaking about the company's foreign markets, he said that Nigeria and Bangladesh are in the stress market segment Bajaj is making an entry into Europe.

On April 19, Bajaj Auto reported a 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,936 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,433 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 29 percent YoY to Rs 11,485 crore from Rs 8,905 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Ebida for the quarter came in at Rs 2,307 crore, up 34 percent YoY over Rs 1,718 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin for the quarter rose 80 basis points to 20.1 percent from 19.3 percent. The Board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 80 per share, totalling to Rs 2,233 crore.

In a post-earnings call the two-wheeler and three-wheeler major announced that the Egyptian government has formally recognised the category of quadricycles for public transportation, and Bajaj will commence the first exports of Qute to Egypt. "The recognition of Qute opens a potentially large segment which we will steadily develop," Bajaj Auto management said.

Bajaj also flagged that the currency situation in Egypt is bad and can't start pumping out as many units as desired. The limiting factor will be the availability of the currency. However, it will export about 250 units immediately.

Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement