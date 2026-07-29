Weight loss drugs come with a new lifestyle. And Tata is already preparing for it

MUST READ | Weight-loss jabs like Ozempic, Mounjaro can slim you fast—but doctors warn of real risks

The idea is not to reduce portion sizes, he said, adding that the company in the next two months will enter multiple foods and beverage categories to manage weight-loss side effects. They would aim for products that consumers can take as supplements to their food intake.

D'Souza said they are already working on such products, as per the report.

DON'T MISS | Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro faces pressure as semaglutide generics gain ground in India

A patent expired on March 30 this year that changed the country’s weight-loss and diabetes market – semaglutide, the molecule behind some of the most popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, was open for generic competition in the country. This spurred local versions of these drugs, with prices falling dramatically, making them more affordable.

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D'Souza also said that despite inflationary trends and the geopolitical tensions, the demand outlook is positive. He said such disruptions are now the new normal. D’Souza said one can’t prepare for any of these events. The only way out is to make the organisation agile enough to respond and adapt.

MUST READ | Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy prices by 37% to counter Lilly’s Mounjaro