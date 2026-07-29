'The Odyssey' box office collection day 12: Christopher Nolan's epic maintains strong hold, crosses ₹6,600 crore worldwide

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its dream run at the global box office. While the Day 13 India figures are still awaited, the film wrapped up Day 12 with another steady performance, taking its India net collection to ₹127.65 crore and its India gross to ₹152.40 crore. Worldwide, the epic has amassed a staggering ₹6,600 crore gross, cementing its place as one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of 2026.
On Day 12 (second Tuesday), The Odyssey collected an estimated ₹4.15 crore net in India, showing remarkable stability despite entering its second week. The film recorded an occupancy of 42.2% across 4,625 shows, reflecting sustained audience interest, particularly in premium formats like IMAX and large multiplex chains.