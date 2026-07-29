N Chandrasekaran's ₹685 crore pay in 5 years: The figure that stands out in Tata Sons' latest annual report

According to Tata Sons' annual report, Chandrasekaran received total remuneration of ₹158.66 crore in FY26, up from ₹155.81 crore in FY25. The latest payout is his highest since Tata Sons began disclosing executive remuneration in FY22.

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His FY26 remuneration included salary and other benefits worth ₹17.97 crore, up 18% from ₹15.12 crore in FY25. It also comprised profit-linked commission worth ₹140.69 crore, unchanged from the previous year.

The commission continued to account for the bulk of his earnings, reflecting the company's profitability.

₹685 crore earned in five years

The annual report shows Chandrasekaran has received a total remuneration of ₹685 crore over the past five financial years. His profit-linked commission has steadily increased in the last 5 years from ₹94 crore in FY22 to ₹140.69 crore in FY26. Chandra's profit-linked commission stood at ₹94 crore in FY22, ₹100 crore in FY23, ₹121.5 crore in FY24, ₹140.69 crore in FY25, and ₹140.69 crore in FY26.

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His salary and other benefits over the same period stood at ₹14.61 crore in FY22, ₹13 crore in FY23, ₹13.82 crore in FY24, ₹15.12 crore in FY25, and ₹17.97 crore in FY26. The report also shows that Chandrasekaran's FY26 compensation accounted for around 80% of the total remuneration paid by Tata Sons to all its directors combined.

Among India's highest-paid corporate executives

The FY26 payout places Chandrasekaran among India's highest-paid corporate executives.

HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar took home a paycheck worth around ₹176 crore in FY26, whereas

Persistent Systems' Sandeep Kalra made around ₹148 crore in FY25. Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal made a total of ₹122 crore in FY26, the highest remuneration among Indian auto company executives.

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AGM and board developments

Chandrasekaran will face shareholders at Tata Sons' annual general meeting on August 18, where he will retire by rotation and seek approval to continue as a director. His current five-year term as chairman runs until February 2027.

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director Saurabh Agrawal was the company's second-highest-paid executive, receiving ₹33.69 crore in FY26, including ₹26 crore in commission.

The remaining seven board members did not receive remuneration apart from sitting fees. Director Venu Srinivasan continued to forgo commission from the company, in line with his practice since joining the Tata Sons board.

Tata Group, Tata Sons post strong FY26 performance

The annual report also reflects a strong financial year for the Tata Group. Tata Group's revenue rose 7.8% to ₹16,24,030 crore in FY26, whereas net profit jumped 51.9% to **₹1,70,525 crore. "Revenue is 2.1x, and profits are 5.4x their FY20 levels," Chandrasekaran said in the annual report.

At the holding company level, Tata Sons reported revenue of ₹42,000 crore, up 9%. Tata Sons' profit was up 22% at ₹32,000 crore. The board has also recommended a dividend of ₹1,10,717 per share, up from ₹64,900 a year earlier. If shareholders approve the proposal, the payout will result in a cash outflow of ₹4,474.58 crore, compared with ₹2,622.91 crore in the previous year.