What is Tata Neu, super app that will challenge Flipkart, JioMart, Amazon?

Tata Digital's super app-- Tata Neu-- is all set to launch on April 7. The e-commerce application is expected to face stiff competition from Amazon, Flipkart and JioMart.

The Tata Digital website reads, "Hi new user, we can't wait to reward you. Start your shopping journey with us on 7th April." Its description on the Google Play Store reads, “Experience the rewarding world of Tata Neu, packed with exclusive offers, benefits and privileges. It’s your one-stop-shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience.”

It further states, “Find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills and more, using Tata Pay.”

Top points to know about Tata Neu:

- Customers can shop, book flight tickets, hotel accommodations and more using this app.

- They will also get rewards program aimed at earning anywhere, spending and maximising savings.

- Just like Google Pay and PhonePe, users can scan and pay via any QR code with Tata Pay UPI.

- Users can also send money to their friends, family members or other contacts from bank accounts using Tata Pay UPI.

- Tata Pay can be utilised through the group’s affiliates, banks, card networks, schemes, PPI issuers etc.

- Customers can track their bills like DTH, broadband, mobile, electricity, recharges and more at one place.

- Payments can be done across multiple Tata brand apps, websites and stores using NeuCoins, cards, UPI, EMI and more.

- With this app, Tata Group aims to stop different loyalty offerings by BigBasket and 1mg and merge them with NeuCoins.

- Besides Tata Pay, a Tata Neu member can also make payments using credit cards, debit cards, net banking, pre-paid instruments, UPI, Tata Pay Balance or any other mode of payment supported by Tata Pay.