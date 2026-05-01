Why early detection and personalised care are key in cancer treatment

Cancer care is moving towards earlier detection, personalised treatment, and more cost-effective therapies, as advances in genomics and precision medicine begin to influence clinical practice, oncologists said.

The focus is shifting to identifying cancer risk earlier and tailoring treatment to individual patients instead of relying on standard protocols, oncologists said ahead of the Fortis Cancer Summit 2026.

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India reports over 14 lakh new cancer cases annually, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), underlining the need for earlier detection and improved access to care.

“The future of cancer care lies in collaboration, innovation, and the ability to adapt evidence into personalized patient care pathways,” said Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, Principal Director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Doctors also highlighted the need to improve access to treatment by focusing on cost-effective therapies, particularly in markets such as India, where affordability remains a key concern.

Out-of-pocket expenditure continues to account for a large share of healthcare spending in India, making affordability a key challenge in cancer treatment, according to government estimates.

There is also greater emphasis on screening and preventive care, especially for cancers such as cervical cancer, where early diagnosis can improve outcomes.

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“Oncology is at a transformative juncture where scientific innovation, precision medicine, and multidisciplinary care are redefining treatment outcomes,” said Dr Ankur Bahl, Principal Director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

The Fortis Cancer Summit 2026, an international conference, is scheduled to be held on May 2–3 and will bring together oncologists from India and overseas.