Why there is a growing trend in digital home healthcare and specialised physiotherapy services

There is an apparent rising trend in digitally supported home healthcare and specialized physiotherapy services, with startups placing high hopes on the future of this segment. A report from Mordor Intelligence has predicted the Indian home healthcare market is expected to reach a staggering $5.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.4%.

The report highlighted the increasing demand for specialized services like physiotherapy, pain management, and chronic disease care within the home healthcare landscape. “Home healthcare is transforming medical services in several ways by leveraging advancements in technology, addressing changing patient preferences, and solving the challenges of an ageing population,” said Menon adding that home care these days is focusing more on providing appropriate human resources who are enabled in smarter ways using technology,” said Rajinish Menon, CEO and founder, Sukino Healthcare.

Appropriate devices at home are being provided both on a sale model and a rental model. Setups such as high dependency (HD) units or intensive care (IC) units at the home of the individual are also included. After surgeries or medical procedures, patients can recover in their own homes with the support of home healthcare services.

According to a report titled “Physiotherapy Market in India 2023" by ResearchAndMarkets, the Indian physiotherapy market is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%. The report attributed this growth to factors like rising awareness of physiotherapy benefits, increasing geriatric population, and growing demand for specialized post-surgery and chronic pain management services.

“We also see a rise in the demand for specialised physiotherapy for people who cannot manage to seek therapy outside the home. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of home healthcare services as a means to minimise exposure and reduce the burden on healthcare facilities. This experience has led to a broader acceptance and integration of remote care solutions,” said Menon.

Home care services are being reshaped in the medical sector as per growing demand and necessity. Another organisation MedRabbits that provides home healthcare services through skilled nursing care, rehabilitation, palliative, and chronic disease management believes that Tele-rehabilitation is emerging as a cornerstone, utilizing virtual platforms for remote sessions, ensuring widened access, and fostering crucial continuity in care vital for long-term recovery. “Home healthcare can tailor medical services to individual needs, nurturing better outcomes, treatment adherence, and overall well-being within the reassuring ambiance of one's home,” ,” said Amol R. Deshmukh, Founder and CEO, MedRabbits.

The home healthcare sector in India experienced a significant surge in funding during the years 2022-2023, highlighting the growing demand of personalized healthcare services. Some examples are such as Portea Medical, secured $267 million in August 2022, marking the largest fundraising achievement in the sector. Following suit, Nightingales Home Health Services garnered significant support, securing $37 million in funding by December 2022. The momentum continued with DocsApp, raising $50 million in April 2023, further contributing to the sector's expansion. In a significant strategic move, HealthifyMe made waves by acquiring Wellthy Therapeutics in a substantial $400 million deal in October 2023, adding a unique dimension to the landscape of home healthcare startups in India. This influx of funding shows a growing recognition of the value these startups bring to the healthcare ecosystem, promoting innovation and accessibility in the area of personalized medical services.

‘’Startups are at the forefront of revolutionizing continuum care by leveraging innovation and technology to bridge longstanding gaps in healthcare. These pioneering ventures introduce disruptive solutions that enhance accessibility, improve patient engagement, and streamline the delivery of care across the entire healthcare spectrum,” said Deshmukh.

Continuum care is a seamless and integrated system of healthcare services that are designed to provide ongoing, coordinated care across various levels and types of care.

“From telemedicine platforms enabling remote consultations to AI-powered tools optimizing treatment pathways, startups are reshaping the landscape of healthcare delivery,” he said.

