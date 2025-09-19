'Wish you joyous Puja': Adani Group CFO takes festive dig at Mahua Moitra after SEBI ruling on Hindenburg

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder "Robbie" Singh took a swipe at Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra with a sharply worded post on X, mocking her skepticism over SEBI’s clean chit to the conglomerate.

Replying to Moitra’s sarcastic post—“Wow. @SEBI_India cleared @AdaniOnline of all charges? Really? Never expected it.”—Singh responded with an equally pointed message: “Wish you joyous and happy Puja festivities Hon MP.”

The jab comes just a day after SEBI exonerated the Adani Group from multiple allegations raised in the Hindenburg Research report. According to the regulator, there was no evidence of fraud, market manipulation, or insider trading by Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, or other group firms.

SEBI’s 350-page order concluded that all transactions scrutinized were compliant with the laws in force at the time and could not be classified as violations of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices regulations. The ruling delivered a significant sentiment boost to Adani stocks.

Major gainers included Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Total Gas—with analysts like Jefferies and Morgan Stanley reiterating bullish views.

Jefferies pegged Adani Green’s upside at 29%, citing strong EBITDA trends and a solid project pipeline.