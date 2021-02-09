Wistron's iPhone factory to restart operations at Karnataka plant

Following the violence at iPhone manufacturing facility in December last year, Apple contract manufacturer Wistron on Tuesday said that it was looking to restart operations at its factory in Karnataka. The Taiwan-based firm, which manufactures iPhones and other IoT products at Kolar plant, said that it was working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the facility located about 60 km from Bengaluru.

"We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions," Wistron said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Apple has said that corrective actions have been completed and that Wistron has initiated the process for restarting operations at Karnataka plant. The US-based iPhone maker also confirmed that Wistron has begun the process of hiring team members and that everyone at the facility will undergo a new training programme to ensure they understand their rights and how they can raise any concerns.

Thousands of contract workers angry over alleged non-payment of wages, destroyed equipment and vehicles at a Wistron plant in Karnataka on December 12, causing an estimated $60 million in damages. During the probe of incident, Apple found Wistron in violation of its 'Supplier Code of Conduct' and had put Taiwan-based manufacturer on probation.

The violence has delayed iPhone 12 mini production that should have commenced by now. As per report, Apple is planning to shift production of iPhones, iPads, Macs and other products outside, while it will soon start manufacturing its first 5G smartphones, iPhone 12 series, in India. The iPhones will be produced in Wistron's Narasapura plant located in Kolar district. Wistron has proposed to invest over Rs 2,900 crore in India to ramp up efforts for the local production of iPhone. The Made in India iPhone 12 is expected to be rolled out by the middle of next year.

