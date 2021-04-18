Wonder why Apple stopped giving chargers with iPhones? Here's the reason

Apple had announced in 2020 that the firm will no longer be giving out charging adapters along with iPhones upon purchase. This decision by the technology giant had caused a furore among buyers. The common outcry was that iPhones are expensive and the least Apple could do is provide a charging adapter along with the smartphone.

Apple had tackled the criticism it faced by stating that this move was for the benefit of the environment. The firm has now released some figures which showcase the impact made by its decision to stop giving out charging adapter with iPhones.

Apple has stated that that power adapters use large amount of materials such as plastic, copper, and zinc for manufacturing. Apple was able to conserve 8.61 lakh tons of copper, zinc and metal by not giving out charging adapters with its iPhones, the firm stated in its Environmental Progress Report.

Apple explained that by not giving out a charger it was able to reduce the size of the iPhone box thus making the packaging process more efficient. "Leaving out those adapters was a bold change for Apple, and a necessary one for our planet," said Apple on the environment page of its website.

"Since removing them from iPhone and Apple Watch packaging last year, we've avoided mining a significant amount of materials from the earth, and we've eliminated the emissions that come from processing and transporting them," stated Apple.

In its Environmental Progress Report, Apple states that it was able to reduce CO2 emissions to 22.6 million tons from 25.1 million tons in 2019. The firm claims that by introducing the M1 chip for its Mac devices, the firm was able to reduce its overall carbon footprint by 34 per cent.

