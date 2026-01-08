Worldwide air passenger traffic hits new heights, India’s domestic growth leads the pack: IATA data

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported robust growth in worldwide passenger traffic for November 2025, underscoring the sustained recovery and expansion of global aviation demand.

According to the latest data, total air travel demand — measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) — climbed 5.7% year-on-year, while airline capacity expanded by 5.4%, marking one of the strongest November performances in recent years. Load factors also hit record highs for the month, at 83.7%, signaling a tightening balance between demand and available seats.

Advertisement

Related Articles

IATA Director General Willie Walsh pointed to ongoing capacity constraints tied to aerospace supply chain challenges, noting that manufacturers will need to ramp up production to meet airline needs and reduce the backlog of over 17,000 aircraft orders heading into 2026.

Regional trends

Across regions, the Asia-Pacific led the recovery with an 9.3% year-on-year increase in passenger demand, outpacing other markets and maintaining high load factor levels. Europe and the Middle East also posted solid gains, while North America showed more modest increases.

A notable highlight in the IATA analysis was India’s domestic market, which recorded one of the strongest growth rates globally. Domestic passenger traffic in India soared 7.7% year-on-year, with seating capacity up 8.7% and an impressive 88.5% load factor — well above many other major markets. This places India among the fastest-expanding domestic aviation sectors worldwide and reflects growing demand for air travel within the country.

Advertisement

Outlook: Resilience amid challenges

While the global aviation industry continues to expand, IATA’s data highlighted a mixed picture across different regions. Some carriers, particularly in North America, saw slower load factor growth, whereas African airlines recorded double-digit increases. Overall, the outlook suggests resilience in passenger demand even as geopolitical headwinds and supply chain constraints persist.

The strong November results set a positive tone for early 2026, but the industry’s ability to sustain this trajectory — especially given challenges such as aircraft supply delays — will be key for stakeholders in airlines, airports, and travel sectors worldwide.