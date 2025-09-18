Increase commercial pilots' retirement age to 67 years: IATA  

As the growth of the aviation industry worldwide is causing the demand for pilots to outstrip supply, IATA has called for increasing the retirement age of pilots undertaking multi-pilot international commercial air transport operations by two years to 67.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has accepted the International Air Transport Association (IATA) working paper on increasing the retirement age of pilots for consideration by the 42nd Assembly of ICAO to be held in Montreal next week.

According to reports, globally, the pilot shortage is likely to reach 6,00,000 by 2030. In 2006, ICAO implemented Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) to raise the age limit from 60 to 65 for pilots undertaking multi-pilot international commercial air transport (CAT) operations.

“Building on the work already done by ICAO through the Medical Provisions Study Group in the past 19 years in considering the extension of age limits, this paper proposes that ICAO now considers raising the age to 67 years,” said IATA.

Raising the CAT pilot age limits to allow more pilots to continue to work ensures a sufficient supply, whether recruiting older candidates or retaining existing pilots, of qualified aviation professionals for the future, said the association that represents some 350 airlines comprising over 80% of global air traffic.

“Raising the age limit from 65 years to 67 years is a cautious but reasonable step that States may consider that is consistent with maintaining safety while supporting the viability of CAT operations. This change should follow a similar approach to that which was successfully applied in 2006 and implemented within a framework of additional safety assurance measures,” it added.

It explains that three States -- Canada, Australia, and New Zealand -- have no upper age limits for pilots, including pilots undertaking CAT operations for the past 20 to 30 years. This is primarily related to state legislation that prohibits discrimination based on age. These States have not recorded an increase in aviation safety events in pilots over the age of 65 years engaged in CAT operations.