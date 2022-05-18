WOW Skin Science raises primary capital from Singapore's GIC

Consumer beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science today announced that it is raising primary growth capital from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. WOW had earlier raised Rs 375 crore from ChrysCapital in April 2021.

According to the company, WOW Skin Science is also taking steps in sustainable packaging by reducing plastic usage and spreading awareness in the society through its green-hands initiative of shipping one crore seeds and making customers partners in their sustainability mission.

Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW, said, “We at WOW are thrilled to welcome GIC in our journey towards becoming a House of Loved Brands. This investment will enable us to drive sustainable yet disruptive growth and to strengthen our organization with top notch talent. We are also grateful for the continued partnership with ChrysCapital who have been instrumental in our growth journey. We look forward to creating a future ready organization along with our investors.”

Ashish Agrawal, Managing Director, ChrysCapital said: “ChrysCapital is delighted to welcome GIC onboard the growth journey of WOW Skin Science as it scales multi fold to a formidable house of brands in beauty and personal care. We continue to be extremely confident of the strong brand resonance among the millennials and the outstanding team at the helm to make WOW one of the most loved D2C brands globally.”

Also Read: Pawan Hans sale: Legal eagles warn of winning bid debarment over guideline breach

Also Read: CXOs & top exec salaries to grow by 5-year-high of 8.9% in 2022: Aon study