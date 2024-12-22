Yogurt brand Epigamia's co-founder Rohan Mirchandani passes away at 42 due to cardiac arrest

Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, a leading Greek yogurt brand in India, died on December 21 at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by an official statement from Drums Food International, the parent company of Epigamia.

Mirchandani, a graduate of NYU Stern and The Wharton School, founded Drums Food International in 2013. Under his leadership, the brand evolved from Hoki Poki ice cream into Epigamia, a household name in yogurt and other dairy products. With over 20,000 retail touchpoints across 30 cities, the company was preparing for a Middle East expansion by 2025-26.

Related Articles

Epigamia’s senior leadership, led by Ankur Goel (COO and founding member) and Uday Thakker (co-founder and director), will continue to manage the company with the full support of its board of directors, including Mirchandani’s family and key investors like Verlinvest and DSG Consumer Partners.

“Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader,” Goel and Thakker said in a joint statement. “We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigor.”

The board of Epigamia echoed this sentiment, calling Mirchandani a “visionary leader” whose commitment and passion left a lasting impact. “We will work closely with the leadership to take Rohan’s legacy to greater heights,” the statement read.

Mirchandani’s passing follows other recent losses in India’s startup ecosystem, including Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty and Good Capital’s Rohan Malhotra.

Known for his innovative spirit, Mirchandani often spoke about his “eureka moment” during a business school lecture in Mumbai, which inspired him to address the lack of innovation in India’s FMCG sector. His focus on quick commerce and plans to scale Epigamia’s revenue to ₹250 crore in FY25 were part of his ambitious vision for the company’s growth.