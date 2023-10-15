'You’re not going to make me Ambani overnight': Frustrated over weekend work, employee lashes out at senior

A virtual call of a team meeting is going viral where a junior employee can be heard confronting his boss when asked to work on weekends. The video call, which is doing rounds on social media, shows that an employee could not contain his frustration with too much work pressure and burst out his anger at his senior.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a group of individuals are present on a Zoom call presumably to report on their work and going on projects. Among them, Dilip Kumar, a senior employee, can be seen talking during the meeting. He speaks with a tone of authority to another individual and says, “Agli report late nahi aani chahiye, warna tumko Saturday-Sunday ruk ke kaam karna padega (Your upcoming report must be delivered on time; otherwise, you’ll need to put in extra hours on Saturday and Sunday to complete the pending tasks).”

Kalesh b/w Junior Employee and Senior employee during Live Zoom Meeting pic.twitter.com/wK7CkNBh5G — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 13, 2023

A junior employee named Nikhil, who seems taken aback by Kumar's words, immediately speaks out. He responds by saying, “Ek second, ek second, Saturday-Sunday ki baat kahan se aa gayi (“Hold on a second, what do you mean by having to work on Saturday and Sunday).” He then says that the senior frequently burdens him with work on the weekends, which he thinks is totally unfair.

Then the senior replies, “Report khatam honi padegi, kaun karega ye report (Who else will complete the pending report)?” “Aapko Monday ko mil jaegi report. Aapko samajh nahi aa rha (I’ve already informed you that the complete report will be ready by Monday. Why can’t you understand that)?” says the junior employee.

After this, the matter escalated further, and the senior insisted that as a junior employee, Nikhil should talk to him respectfully and follow all his orders. Nikhil replies, “You should also speak to me respectfully, and if you enjoy ‘giving orders’ so much, you might as well do it through Swiggy.”

The video ends with Nikhil telling his senior that he does all his work diligently and honestly, for which he earns a modest income. He further says, “You’re not going to make me Ambani overnight.”

This video has attracted several reactions from the internet, and one of the comments below the post reads, “Too much toxicity nowadays and sadly the founders realise late when they are shutting down that this kind of toxicity will eventually lead to the departure of talent and eventually the business.”

