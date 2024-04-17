ZEE introduces new organisational structure promising enhanced performance and efficiency

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., a key player in the global media and entertainment industry, has unveiled a new streamlined organisational structure designed to enhance performance and profitability across the company. The Board of Directors has greenlit the proposal set forth by the Managing Director and CEO, Punit Goenka, aligning with his strategic vision for the company's growth trajectory.

The restructured framework prioritises speed and agility, fostering collaboration and synergy among core business segments, including Broadcast, Digital, Movies, and Music. This strategic move aims to bolster operational efficiency and elevate key personnel within the organisation.

Under the new structure, Punit Goenka will directly oversee critical business verticals, including the Domestic Broadcast Business, assuming direct responsibility for its success. Additionally, key leaders such as Siju Prabhakaran and Samrat Ghosh will take on expanded roles to fortify performance in specific markets. Ruchir Tiwari, Vishnu Shankar, and Ashish Sehgal will also play pivotal roles in driving quality entertainment and maximising value for advertisers.

Amit Goenka will continue to lead the Digital Business, leveraging his expertise in the evolving digital entertainment landscape. He will also assume additional responsibilities for the International Broadcast Business, Enterprise Technology, and Broadcast Operations & Engineering, aiming to drive higher growth through synergies across business segments.

Umesh Bansal will spearhead the Movies business, leveraging his expertise in content production, strategy, and syndication. Meanwhile, Anurag Bedi will continue to lead the Music business, enhancing its contribution to the company's bottom line.

All corporate functions will report directly to Punit Goenka, ensuring streamlined communication and decision-making processes. The new structure is effective immediately, reflecting the company's commitment to adaptability and efficiency in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE said, “The Board has reviewed and approved the lean organisation structure proposed by the MD & CEO, which aims at streamlining the organisation and improving efficiencies across the business. The strong and capable set of leaders identified for each core business segment in the lateral structure, are highly reflective of the Company’s deep bench strength and ensure that the Company remains well-positioned for the future. We are confident that a lean team under the leadership of Punit, will enable the Company to achieve its set goals and priorities for the future, further generating higher value for the shareholders.”

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE said, “I remain grateful to the Board for recognising our efforts to arrive at a streamlined organisational structure. In line with our approach towards maintaining a sharp focus on profitability, the new structure encompasses a more resilient team for the organisation to ensure agility and collaboration. Through this restructuring exercise, our aim has been to build an independent and enterprising team led by an experienced set of leaders to drive the Company forward. I look forward to working closely with the teams to chart robust growth and achieve our strategic priorities for the Company.”