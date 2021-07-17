Zip, zap, zoom! Ola scooter takes off; 1 lakh EVs booked in a day

Ola's electric scooter has got over 1 lakh reservations within the first 24 hours of bookings opening in India making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world, the company said in a statement.

Ola had opened reservations for its electric scooter on July 15 and had set a price of Rs 499 for booking the scooter on its website. Ola claims its e-scooter would be class-leading in terms of range, speed, boot space, and technology.

"I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in the statement.

He also took to Twitter to share the feat achieved by the company.

India’s EV revolution is off to an explosive start. 🔥💪🏼 Huge thanks to the 100,000+ revolutionaries who’ve joined us and reserved their scooter. If you haven’t already, #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7 @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/LpGbMJbjxi — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 17, 2021

In a way replicating the playbook of flash sales model deployed by a few popular mobile handset brands in India, Ola has stated that their scooters would be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible.



The company plans to reveal the features and price of the scooter in the coming days.

The scooter will be manufactured at the company's two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu, the statement said, and the first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.