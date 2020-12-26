Zomato, Netflix, Cred, Axis Bank top Twitter's best brand campaigns in 2020

After TikTok and YouTube, Twitter has also brought out a lowdown of top brand campaigns and tweets in the year 2020. Netflix, Cred, Zomato, Axis Bank and Star Sports were among the brands that had the most out-of-the-box campaigns.
These companies have been chosen on the basis of their campaigns focused on launching their products, interactions with users or to inspire them to assist small companies tide through the coronavirus-induced slowdown.
Here's are some of the most popular brand campaigns on Twitter:
Zomato's meme fest
Food delivery app Zomato has had one of the greatest Twitter engagements amongst its competitors due to the relatable food memes that they share on their platform.
gajar during winters pic.twitter.com/h5J139a8dnzomato (@zomato) December 20, 2020
guests: *arrive* pic.twitter.com/U5XQp8OQa9zomato (@zomato) November 23, 2020
kaju katli is rightly named because it IS a killer sweetzomato (@zomato) November 14, 2020
#NetflixMatchmaker campaign
The online streaming giant Netflix unveiled an inventive hashtag #NetflixMatchmaker wherein customised emojis were available to serve a personalised experience to users on Twitter, helping them zero in on what web series or movie to binge on.
Whenever any user tweets an emoji with the hashtag #NetflixMatchmaker, they get rewarded with a content recommendation tied to that particular emoji.
Looking for some suggestions that sleigh slay?Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 18, 2020
Tweet with the options below and #NetflixMatchMaker will send a film your way!
CRED's campaign using Bollywood stars
The Kunal Shah-founded fintech startup CRED has utilised brand value of Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Daler Mehendi, Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Udit Narayan to promote their services.
Sorry Madhuri. https://t.co/1UFwMstvRlCRED (@CRED_club) September 25, 2020
Sorry, Udit. https://t.co/Uc1LMPWMuFCRED (@CRED_club) October 22, 2020
Sorry, Govinda. https://t.co/EQoihvCthVCRED (@CRED_club) October 28, 2020
Sorry, @dalermehndi. https://t.co/a8cOmgxa2XCRED (@CRED_club) October 26, 2020
Axis Bank's ReverseTheKhata
Axis Bank's ReverseTheKhata campaign was aimed at helping small businesses and local vendors who faced the worst coronavirus pandemic. In its campaign, Axis portrays the bond between a vendor and its customers using the popular phrase 'khaate me likh do'. In this campaign, the maintenance of the khata is based on the trust shared between the two parties. The campaign video showed different phases of a customer-vendor relationship while urging a role reversal to support local vendors.
Small businesses have always supported us with credit transactions and kept their khatas open for us. Now its our turn to #ReverseTheKhata, by paying them in advance and helpingAxis Bank (@AxisBank) June 13, 2020
them reopen! #DilSeOpen pic.twitter.com/vy0yIfgpLC
Uber India's #MoveWhatMatters
Another such campaign was launched by the ride-hailing company, Uber India. At a time when people wanted to stay indoors, Uber India's #MoveWhatMatters campaign surfaced.
This campaign urged people to stay safe in the four walls of their homes while their drivers continued to work shoulder to shoulder with India's essential workers. Not only this, the Dara Khusrowshahi-led behemoth also launched an Uber Care Driver Fund to support their driver-partners.
Over 75,000 families have already been reached out to, thanks to your contributions to the Uber Care Driver Fund. On behalf of the driver community, thank you India. There are many more who need our support. #MoveWhatMatters. Contribute here: https://t.co/ILnKRJ1FTY pic.twitter.com/6rjYJlHjV6Uber India (@Uber_India) May 1, 2020
StarSports' #TrueLove
When the Indian Sports League and the Indian Premier League matches were on, Star Sports launched the #TrueLove campaign on Twitter, urging football fans to send in tweets with messages for their favourite footballers.
Do you have a message for your favourite #HeroISL team in the Final?Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 13, 2020
Tweet your wishes to the players using #TrueLove, and they could feature in the confetti shot out at the #HeroISLFinal!#LetsFootball #ATKCFC pic.twitter.com/NmHlowBjmU
