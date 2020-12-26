Zomato, Netflix, Cred, Axis Bank top Twitter's best brand campaigns in 2020

After TikTok and YouTube, Twitter has also brought out a lowdown of top brand campaigns and tweets in the year 2020. Netflix, Cred, Zomato, Axis Bank and Star Sports were among the brands that had the most out-of-the-box campaigns.

These companies have been chosen on the basis of their campaigns focused on launching their products, interactions with users or to inspire them to assist small companies tide through the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Here's are some of the most popular brand campaigns on Twitter:

Zomato's meme fest

Food delivery app Zomato has had one of the greatest Twitter engagements amongst its competitors due to the relatable food memes that they share on their platform.

