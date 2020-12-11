Bella Poarch, Charli D' Amelio, Nathan Apodaca: Most viral TikTok creators of 2020

TikTok has witnessed a tremendous growth in terms of downloads in the year 2020, which was marred by coronavirus lockdown. TikTok published the ranking of the most viral videos, trends and creators of the year in the US.

Here's a lowdown on the top most viral TikTok videos, trends and creators of 2020

Bella Poarch

The 19-year old Filipino creator is known for her 'M to the B' challenge on TikTok. This video has garnered more than 530 million views, 43.4 million likes and 1.4 comments so far.

In this video, Poarch can be seen lip syncing while shaking her head to the song 'M to the B'. Poarch has over 40 million followers on TikTok and the most liked TikTok video of all time.





Charli D' Amelio

Charli D' Amelio became the first 16 year-old TikToker to garner 100 million followers on TikTok. In the recent past, she has garnered 102 million followers on the platform.

Nathan Apodaca

TikToker Nathan Apodaca of Idaho Falls, Idaho shared a video featuring him skateboarding to work due to broken-down car, drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and singing along to the song 'Dreams' by the band Fleetwood Mac.

The video became the talk of the town and the band's co-founder Mick Fleetwood and Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes shared their response. Ocean Spray also gifted the Idaho-based TikToker a new cranberry red pickup truck.

This was however, not the only time that Apodaca got viral on the short video app. His most viral videos feature clips from the NBA and actor Will Smith performing his version of the 'Wipe it Down' challenge. Apodaca currently has 5.7 million followers on TikTok.

Other popular creators

Creators like Tabitha Brown, Devon Rodrigues and Wisdon Kane follow the list of best creators of 2020.

Many celebrities such as American singer Jason Derulo (41 million followers), Kylie Jenner (23.5 million followers), rapper Lizzo (11.6 million followers), Attention singer Charlie Puth (8.4 million followers) and rapper Tyga (9.3 million followers) also joined the short video app to interact with their audience.

Other popular trends on TikTok in 2020

The most popular song of 2020 on TikTok was 'Savage Love' by Jawsh685 and Jason Derulo. The most viral cooking recipe, however, was a famous cereal made using tiny pancakes.

Also read: Apple unveils 'Best of 2020' App Store winners, most popular apps of the year

Also read: SCAM 1992 TO PATAAL LOK: TOP 10 INDIAN WEB SERIES OF 2020