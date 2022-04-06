Zomato, Swiggy down for most users across India due to technical snag

Food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy seem to be down across India on Wednesday as users complained of not being able to log into apps due to some technical glitches.

In the case of Zomato, 85 per cent users reported issues with the app, 12 per cent with the website and 3 per cent reported log in issues, as per downdetector.com.

For Swiggy, however, 88 per cent users reported issues with the app, 11 per cent with the website and 1 per cent with regards to order tracking, as per downdetector.com.

Users also took to Twitter to share absolutely hilarious memes and poke fun at the food delivery giants.

A user commented, “Wow, looks like Swiggy and Zomato appear to be having technical issues at the same time.”

Another user wrote, “Guess they’ve taken a lunch break themselves.”

Soon after, Zomato said that they are working on resolving this issue in a statement. The statement reads, “Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running and soon.”

Zomato website is "up and running," a company spokesperson told BusinessToday.In.

Meanwhile, online insurance aggregator Policybazaar sympathised with Zomato on the brief outage.

Policybazaar wrote, “Let this be a gentle reminder that even the best of us can sometimes feel down. Take your time Zomato, we have got your back.”

Swiggy, on the other hand, declined to comment on the matter. Sources within the companies told Business Today, however, that this could be due to a glitch in AWS servers wherein both the websites are hosted.