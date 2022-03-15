Blue Star launches new range of affordable ACs; check details here

Blue Star, India’s air conditioning brand, today has unveiled its range of ‘affordable-yet-best-in-class differentiated’ split ACs. The Company has launched nearly 50 models across the spectrum of inverter, fixed speed, and Window ACs.

The range of ACs comprises 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star inverter split. These are available at prices starting from Rs 30,990. The ACs are available in various cooling capacities ranging from 0.8 TR to 2 TR, the company stated.

The entire inverter range uses R-32 eco-friendly refrigerant.

The ACs are available in the 1.7 TR capacity and can be expanded up to 2 TR. The 3-star ACs with an Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) of 3.99 are apt for Northern India, and some parts of Western and Southern India, where summers are extreme and require extremely powerful cooling, the company claimed.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, “We continue to diligently curate our product and price mix to cater to the entire spectrum of residential ACs market. A staunch believer in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we had already expanded our indigenous manufacturing in Himachal Pradesh; and are further scaling up our manufacturing operations by setting up a new world-class manufacturing plant at Sri City backed by the PLI scheme by the Government of India.”



The onboarding of Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador has made the company connect to and widen its target group, Blue Star stated in an official statement.

