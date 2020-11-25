10-year jail term, cancellation of marriage: Key details of UP's 'love jihad' ordinance

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has passed a controversial ordinance on 'love jihad' to combat illegal religious conversions on Tuesday. According to this ordinance, if anyone is found to be married for the purpose of converting a girl's religion, the marriage will be declared null and void, and the person is likely to face a jail term of up to 10 years.
The ordinance on 'love jihad', Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Bill 2020, cleared by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet provides for a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty on forceful religious conversion, including through marriage.
In case, the woman involved is either a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term would range between 3-10 years and penalty will shoot up to Rs 25,000. In case of mass conversions, however, the jail term is of 3-10 years whereas a fine of Rs 50,000 shall be slapped on organisations which indulge in such activities.
"UP CM Yogi Adityanth and the cabinet ministers have passed the law against love jihad. No woman should be converted under the idea of manipulation and love. If someone wants to convert after marriage, that person should follow the rule and do it in proper process in front of the Zila district magistrate," UP government spokesperson and minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. The minister claimed that this will solve law and order problem in the state.
