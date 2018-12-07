5-state Assembly Elections: BJP set to lose in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; behind in Madhya Pradesh: Exit polls

The Assembly Elections in five states concluded on Friday with polling in Rajasthan and Telangana. Apart from these two states, the Assembly elections had earlier concluded in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh. While the results of the Assembly elections will be declared on December 11, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results are out.

What's at stake?

Four out of five states, except Telangana, are either governed by the BJP or the Congress. Both these national parties have a lot to gain in these Assembly elections. Top leaders from both these parties have tried everything possible to woo voters, though the real impact could only be seen once the results are out.

As per the India Today-Axis My India exit polls, the Congress could get 104-122 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP is slightly behind, and could get around 102-120 seats. The Congress was wiped out in the state in the last Assembly elections, but this time there could be some good news for the Rahul Gandhi-led party. Here are live updates on the India Today-Axis My India exit polls in the five states.

8.02pm: The ruling Congress is trailing behind the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, MNF is set to win 16-22 seats, while the Congress will be reduced to 8-12 seats. The Zoram People's Movement is projected to get around 08-12 seats. The MNF will lead with 34 per cent vote share, followed by the Congress party with 29 per cent vote share for the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly.

7.51pm: Most surveys show the Congress and the BJP are in neck to neck contest in Madhya Pradesh.

India Today-Axis My India: BJP 102-120; Congress 104-122; BSP 1-3; others 3-8

BJP 102-120; Congress 104-122; BSP 1-3; others 3-8 ABP: BJP 94; Congress 126; BSP 0; and others 10

BJP 94; Congress 126; BSP 0; and others 10 CVoter: BJP 90-106; Congress 110-126; BSP 0; and others 6-22

BJP 90-106; Congress 110-126; BSP 0; and others 6-22 Republic-Jan Ki Baat: BJP 108-128; Congress 95-115; BSP 0; and others 7

BJP 108-128; Congress 95-115; BSP 0; and others 7 Times Now-CNX: BJP 126; Congress 89; BSP 6; and others 9

7.43pm: Congress leader Sachin Pilot has thanked voters for supporting the Congress party. He also thanked the party workers for their hard work in poll campaigning.

7.02pm: Reacting to the exit polls Dr Hitesh Bajpai, BJP spokesman, who was accorded a cabinet rank status in the Shivraj Singh government, says the results are not in sync with the reality on the ground. "We will win a majority and form a government though the number of seats that we win can be a little less than what we won in 2013," he said.

6.31pm: The India Today-Axis My India exit polls show the Pink Party of Telangana -- TRS -- has demolished the much talked about Congress-led grand alliance, and retained power in the state that went to polls for the first time. As per the exit polls, TRS is set to win 79-91 seats, and the Congress party will have to be satisfied with 21-33 seats. The BJP will get 1-3 seats, and AIMIM is projected to get 4-7 seats.

Sweep for TRS in Telangana as per #ExitPollIndiaToday https://t.co/fD33NXVf8j - Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 7, 2018

Also read: Telangana Assembly elections 2018: 438 crorepatis, 6 with murder charges fighting polls

6.21pm: Bad news for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Congress set to win all three seats, says the India Today-Axis My India exit polls.

6.18pm: Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: The Congress party is projected to win around 55-65 seats in the 90-seat Assembly. The Raman Singh-led BJP is going to lose the polls with a landslide margin after 15 years of rule. The BJP is expected to get around 21-31 seats only. JCC and BSP are projected to get 4-8 seats.

6.13pm: India Today-Axis My India survey says the Congress party set to sweep Rajasthan.

#ExitPollIndiaToday Congress is set to sweep Rajasthan. Take a look at the projected vote share. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/4fRDGraM9m - India Today (@IndiaToday) December 7, 2018

6.05pm: Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Another reason to cheer for the Congress party in Rajasthan. As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll survey, the Congress party, led by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, will get around 119-141 seats. The BJP will have to satisfy with around 55-72 seats. The polls have been held for as many as 200 seats.

Also read: Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: At 81%, BJP tops list of crorepatis; Congress follows with 77% rich candidates

6.00 pm: BSP to get 1-3 seats in Rajasthan, says survey.

5.49 pm: Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018: The Congress party is expected to get 104-122 seats, and while BJP will get 102-120, says the India Today-Axis My India exit poll survey. According to the ABP exit poll for Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is set to win 126 seats, while the BJP will secure 94.