646 doctors died in COVID-19 second wave, highest in Delhi: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said 646 doctors lost their lives to coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic, with Delhi recording the highest number of deaths of doctors.

While 109 doctors died due to coronavirus in the national capital in the second wave, Bihar recorded 97 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh saw the third-highest number of deaths at 79, followed by Rajasthan (43), Jharkhand (39) and Gujarat (37).

Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh saw 35 deaths, while 34 doctors succumbed to the virus in Telangana. Tamil Nadu recorded 32 deaths, while Karnataka and Kerala reported 9 and 5 deaths, respectively.

30 doctors lost their lives amidst the second wave in West Bengal, while Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh saw 23 and 16 deaths, respectively.

The second wave of pandemic had stretched healthcare system in the country, with shortage of oxygen, medicines and hospital beds reported from across the country. The daily case count had crossed 4 lakh-mark in first week of May.

However, the new cases have decreased since then, with the country reporting 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in around two months, on Saturday.

The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 new fatalities, while the number of active cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

