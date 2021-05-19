7th Pay Commission: Deadline for performance report of central govt employees extended

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has extended the deadline for filing the Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) for Group-A, B and C officers belonging to the CSS, CSSS and CSCS cadres for 2020-21 through the SPARROW portal.

The DoPT communique dated May 17 read, "Accordingly, in the light of situation arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided with the competent authority that the timelines for distribution/online generation, recording and completion of entire APAR process for the year 2020-21, shall be extended, as a one-time measure, as specified in Annexure, in respect to all Group- A, B and C officers of CSS/CSSS/CSCS cadres."

It added that a relaxation will be provided only if no remarks are recorded in the APAR for 2020-21 after December 31, 2021. The extended deadlines will not only apply to the serving officers but also those retired from service on or after February 28, 2021.

The communique further stated that if authorities (reporting and reviewing) fail to record their comments in time, then, "the officer reported upon may be assessed on the overall record assessment of the year, if he/she has submitted his/her self-appraisal within stipulated time."

Salaries of the central government employees are decided on the basis of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Meanwhile, they will have to wait for some time for their appraisal due to the second COVID-19 wave. According to the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), the Centre is likely to announce a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) in June.

