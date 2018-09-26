Aadhaar verdict LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley says concept of unique identity has been accepted after judicial review

Calling Supreme Court's verdict on Aadhaar a historic judgement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the concept of Aadhaar has been accepted after judicial review and the government welcomes the apex court's decision. Jaitley said those criticising the unique identification scheme need to understand that they "cannot defy technology". He added that the "mainstream should accept changes, one can understand the fringe being against Aadhaar".

The Supreme Court gave its much-awaited judgement on the controversial issue of Aadhaar, upholding its constitutional validity. Total 31 petitions had challenged the verdict citing violations of the right to privacy. The five-judge constitution bench, which is led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, delivered their verdicts on whether the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes, bank accounts, PAN, etc, violates the privacy of individuals or it is necessary to maintain accountability and ensure all government benefits reach the poor. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the statutory authority that maintains Aadhaar database, has the biometric data of 122 crore Indians. People have raised several questions over its safety and security, fearing the data theft could lead to leakage of personal information. Get all the latest updates on BusinessToday.In's live blog here.

4:14 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dismissed the criticism by the Congress party, saying that the grand old party "cuts a very sorry figure here" as it introduced the idea of Aadhaar but "did not know what to do with it".

1.10pm: Justice Chandrachud the only one to say Aadhaar is unconstitutional.

1.04pm: Former attorney general of India, Soli Sorabjee, says on the whole it is a good judgement.

12.25pm: BSP Supremo Mayawati on the SC verdict on reservation in promotion: Judgement welcome to a certain extent since SC didn't impose a restriction in this regard & clearly said that the centre or state governments can provide reservation if they want.

12.17pm: Linking Aadhaar with mobile poses threat to autonomy, says Justice Bhushan.

12.10pm: "Aadhaar violates the right to privacy as it could possibly lead to profiling of persons and voters," says Justice Chandrachud.

12.06pm: We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, says the Congress.

12.02pm: Justice DY Chandrachud says the dignity of individuals can't be made subject to algorithms.

11.59am: Aadhaar mandatory for the linking of PAN card, driving licence, and filing of income tax returns.

11.53am: Aadhaar is not mandatory for:

Opening bank accounts Linking of SIM Authentication by private companies School admissions, CBSE admissions, UGS and NEET exams.

11.44am: The Supreme Court says the mandatory linking of bank accounts with Aadhaar is not necessary.

11.33am: The Supreme Court bench upholds constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

11.24am: There are three judgements that will be pronounced -- one by Jutice Sikri, CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar concur with Justice Sikri on it -- while other two judgments will be pronounced by Justice Chandrachud and Justice Bhushan.

11.22am: It is better to be unique than the best because being the best makes you number one but being unique makes you one. Uniqueness is the feature of Aadhaar, says justice Sikri.

11.17am: Justice Sikri says: "In the present case, we've enlarged the scope of human dignity. We've applied the principle of compelling state interest."

11.15am: Private companies cannot insist on Aadhaar, says Supreme Court.

11.11am: "Aadhaar empowers the marginalised section of the society and gives them an identity, Aadhaar is also different from other ID proofs as it can't be duplicated," says Justice AK Sikri.

11.02am: Verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar: Justice AK Sikri has authored the judgement on behalf of him, CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar. Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan have written their individual opinions.

10.59am: Justice Sikri reading out the judgement on Aadhaar; the final judgement could be pronounced anytime soon.

10.57am: The Supreme Court leaves the matter on reservation in promotions on states.

10.45am: The Supreme Court says no need for SC/ST quota in promotions. The three-bench passes a unanimous verdict on the SC/SC reservation quota in promotions.

10.21am: The judgement will have a far reaching effect because Aadhaar is relevant for a large number of subsidies, says Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the government in Aadhaar case.

10.07am: The Centre, the UIDAI, the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the RBI argued in favour of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) Act, 2016.

10.04am: Besides Aadhaar, the Supreme Court will also give its judgement on live streaming of court proceedings and granting quota benefits in promotions to SC/ST employees.

9.54am: A mandatory National ID is a recipe for surveillance and runs the risk of citizens data being compromised in one way or another, says Nikhil Pahwa, Digital Rights activist and founder of MediaNama.

9.20am: The final judgement on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar will be pronounced at 10.30am.

9.10am: Delivering a landmark judgement last year, the Supreme Court had maintained that privacy was a "fundamental right enjoyed by the Indians". This judgement could form the basis of the Supreme Court judgement on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar today.

9.06am: Headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, the five-judge bench comprises of Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

9.04am: The court had reserved its order on the validity of Aadhaar after listening to all the sides on May 10. The hearing in the case started on January 17, which continued for 38 days.

8.30am: All the petitions were heard for 38 days over the course of over 4 months. This is believed to the logest heard case in the history of the Supreme Court.

8.20am: A user tweeted "the real test of constitutional spine against government contempt" will be on the judgement day on Wednesday.

8.00am: In January, counsel Shyam Divan, who had appeared for petitioners, said the case at hand was unique because the Aadhaar project itself was without precedent -- "no democratic society has adopted" anything like it. He said that the petitioners are certain that if the Aadhaar Act and the programme were allowed to operate "unimpeded", it would "hollow out" the Constitution.