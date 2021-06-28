Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana extended till March 2022; 21.42 lakh benefitted so far

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced new relief measures amid economic distress caused by the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. FM Sitharaman, while addressing a press conference, announced that the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) support to employers and employees under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana has been extended till March 31, 2022.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which was launched on October 1, 2020, incentivises employers for the creation of new employment, restoration of loss of employment through EPFO.

The government approved an outlay of Rs 22,810 crore for 58.50 lakh estimated beneficiaries. The last day of registration is June 30, 2021.

