After kabaddi, kho kho to get its own league

Prominent traditional sport, kho kho, is going to have its own league soon and will be announced by Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday. This move comes after the enormous success of the Pro Kabaddi League. The IPL-like franchise-based league will be launched by Amit Burman, Vice-Chairman of Dabur. It will be titled 'Ultimate Kho Kho'.

"We are launching the league in association with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI). The official announcement will be made on Tuesday in Delhi by sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and we will release the bid documents shortly", Burman said as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

KKFI and Burman have together appointed Tenzing Niyogi (former sports advisory leader at EY) as the CEO of the league. Burman is highly optimistic about the prospects of kho kho. He had also launched first poker league of India along with Adda52, which is India's largest online poker and card games site.

"We see great potential for the sport. We are targeting September-October to have the first season. There will be 8 franchises and every team will have a total of 12 members, out of which, two will be foreign players and two under 21 years of age. This league can be a big chance to go to the grassroots and make kho kho a career option", Burman added.

Kho kho is played across various states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR region, amongst others.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: PUBG Mobile introduces Prime, Prime Plus Subscription plans; here's everything you need to know

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to release Congress manifesto today