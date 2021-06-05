After Venkaiah Naidu, Twitter removes blue tick from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's handle

Twitter on Saturday dropped the verified blue tick, also known as blue badge, from the account of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat's Twitter handle, which has 2 lakh followers.

The micro-blogging site has also removed verified blue ticks from the handles of other RRS leaders such as joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar, current "sampark pramukh" Anirudh Deshpande, and former general secretary Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi.

"If they claim it was done because the accounts were inactive, they should've informed us. There has been no communication from their side," an RSS functionary told the Hindustan Times.

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter had dropped the verified blue tick from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle. The social media platform said it had done so due to inactivity from that handle and restored the verified blue tick on his account.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat stated that the personal Twitter handle of Naidu '@MVenkaiahNaidu' was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

The officials added that the social media platform was contacted after they noticed on Saturday morning that Twitter had removed the verified blue tick from the personal handle of Venkaiah Naidu. Before 10.30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, officials said.

Twitter has stated that the account has been inactive since July 2020. It added that the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

Also Read: 'Dropped due to inactivity': Twitter restores blue tick on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle