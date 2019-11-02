AgustaWestland Case: ED gets new evidence; moves court for permission to question Christian Michel

The Enforcement Directorate has got fresh evidence relating to the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Case and has sought permission from a Delhi court to question alleged middleman Christian Michel James.

Michel is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. ED had on Saturday submitted an application before a Delhi court requesting permission to question Michel in the prison as it came across new evidence pertaining to the case.

The court has permitted the federal probe agency to do the questioning on November 5 and 6 but inside the jail. The Income Tax department had recently carried out raids at a Delhi based and some Hyderabad based firms and came across fresh evidence which gave ED clarity on how the commission was transferred from Dubai to India using shell companies.

Michel had recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases filed by the CBI and ED in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Michel, who is in judicial custody since January 5 this year and has been denied relief in both matters by the trial court moved the high court against the lower court's decision.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year.

On January 5 this year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

