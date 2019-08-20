scorecardresearch
Infographic: What is the AgustaWestland scam?

It is alleged that Ratul Puri was a middleman involved in paying kickbacks to those involved in the chopper scam

Ratul Puri is facing allegations of links to the AgustaWestland scam Ratul Puri is facing allegations of links to the AgustaWestland scam

Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, has been arrested in a bank fraud case worth Rs 354.51 crore. But, Puri is also facing allegations of links to the AgustaWestland scam. It is alleged that he was a middleman involved in paying kickbacks to those involved in the chopper scam. BusinessToday.In special infographic tracks key developments over the years related to the case, Puri's alleged involvement and the money trail.

