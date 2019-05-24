AIIMS MBBS entrance exam tomorrow; check timings, exam centre, details

Admission test for the All India Institutions of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination will be held on May 25 and May 26. The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm in New Delhi Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana. The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination will be computer-based.
The admit cards are available online at the official website aiimsexams.org. According to the official notification by AIIMS, before the admission to AIIMS, candidates should note the following instructions:
NOTE: Mobile phones, wristwatches and any electronic device are not be allowed at the exam centre.
Paper pattern of AIIMS MBBS Exam (subject-wise):
Physics: 60 questions
Chemistry: 60 questions
Biology: 60 questions
General knowledge: 10 questions
Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions
