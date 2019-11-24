Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio to 'Deputy CM, Maharashtra', says Sharad Pawar still his leader

Ajit Pawar has changed his Twitter bio to 'Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra'. The Nationalist Congress Party Leader (NCP) leader also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message after his sudden swearing-in as Deputy CM on Saturday. Pawar in a tweet thanked the prime minister and also wrote that he would work hard for people of the state.

NCP sources said the tweet was an indication that the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar had spurned all efforts to persuade him to rescind his shocking move to back the BJP.

On Saturday, the month-long political impasse ended dramatically in Maharashtra with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led-NCP.

The development came less than 12 hours after NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced unanimity over the choice of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to be backed by NCP and Congress.

The NCP on Saturday evening removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit leader after he joined hands with the BJP.

(With PTI input)

Also read: Maharashtra govt formation: 24-hour breather to BJP-Ajit Pawar; SC to resume hearing on Monday morning

Also read: Maharashtra govt formation: SC to hear Sena-NCP-Congress plea against governor Koshyari at 11:30 am today