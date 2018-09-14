Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos launches $2 billion philanthropic fund for low-income communities

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos on Thursday launched Bezos Day One Fund, a new philanthropic initiative, with an initial commitment of $2 billion to help homeless families and create preschools for low-income communities.

The fund will be split between Day 1 Families Fund and Day 1 Academies Fund.

"We are excited to announce the Bezos Day One Fund. It will begin with a commitment of $2 billion and focus on two areas: funding existing non-profits that help homeless families and creating a network of new, non-profit, tier one pre-schools in low-income communities," he said in a tweet.

Bezos further added that the Day 1 Families Fund will issue annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families. He stated that the Day 1 Academies Fund will launch and operate a network of high-quality, full-scholarship, Montessori-inspired preschools in underserved communities.

The Amazon CEO ended the note by thanking everyone who sent him suggestions and the "inspiring examples of innovation" he sees every day.

Bezos, with an estimated fortune of more than $160 billion, is currently the world's wealthiest man, according to Forbes.

(With Reuters inputs)