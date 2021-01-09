Another COVID-19 strain? White House warns of 'USA variant' of coronavirus

The White House task force for coronavirus has warned of a USA variant of COVID-19 that could be fuelling the already aggressive spread of the virus. This variant, the task force pointed out, is separate from the UK coronavirus variant that is touted to be 70 per cent more transmissible.

According to CNN, reports sent by the task force warn of a possibility of a 'USA variant' of the coronavirus. "This fall/winter surge has been at nearly twice the rate of rise of cases as the spring and summer surges. This acceleration suggests there may be a USA variant that has evolved here, in addition to the UK variant that is already spreading in our communities and maybe 50 per cent more transmissible," said the report.

The task force said that there must be a more aggressive response in order to mitigate the much more aggressive virus. Use of face masks and immediate vaccination of as many people as possible must be part of the response. "Without the uniform implementation of effective face masking (two or three ply and well-fitting) and strict social distancing, epidemics could quickly worsen as these variants spread and become predominant," said the report.

The report stated that the US remains at a high plateau of 140,000-150,000 confirmed and suspected coronavirus admissions per week and 120,000-125,000 total inpatients. "Significant continued deterioration, from California across the Sunbelt and up into the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, despite low testing rates during the holidays, suggests aggressive community spread," the task force said.

California had the most number of new cases per 100,000 population this week, followed by Arizona, Kansas, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Utah, Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia, and Massachusetts in the top ten states.

The task force said that vaccines must be put in arms now and warned states of 'aggressive community spread'. The USFDA has already authorised the use of coronavirus vaccine in the country with Pfizer and Moderna receiving the emergency use authorisation nod.

Also read: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro asks PM Modi to expedite shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Also read: Japan offers 30 billion yen loan to India to fight COVID-19 crisis