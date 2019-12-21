CAA Protests: Death toll due to agitations touches 10 in UP; Delhi Metro services resume

Anti-CAA protests: After violent clashes between cops and protestors in Uttar Pradesh, which left 10 people dead, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours. In neighbouring Delhi, which has seen several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Metro services were resumed at all stations after partial shutdown at several stations on Friday. Protesters had even gathered in front of police headquarters in ITO, Delhi, after 36 people, including eight cops, were injured in clashes. So far, a total of 11 people have lost lives due to widespread protests against the CAA.

Follow BusinessToday.In Live blog for updates on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act

2.05 PM: Wherever public property is damaged by miscreants, that property should be repaid by confiscating properties of the miscreants: Yogi Adityanath.