CAA Protests: Death toll due to agitations touches 10 in UP; Delhi Metro services resume

Anti-CAA protests: After violent clashes between cops and protestors in Uttar Pradesh, which left 10 people dead, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours. In neighbouring Delhi, which has seen several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Metro services were resumed at all stations after partial shutdown at several stations on Friday. Protesters had even gathered in front of police headquarters in ITO, Delhi, after 36 people, including eight cops, were injured in clashes. So far, a total of 11 people have lost lives due to widespread protests against the CAA.
Follow BusinessToday.In Live blog for updates on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act
2.05 PM: Wherever public property is damaged by miscreants, that property should be repaid by confiscating properties of the miscreants: Yogi Adityanath.
@myogiadityanath , ,Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 21, 2019
2.04 PM: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained yesterday, has been arrested today. Azad was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. -- ANI
1.30 AM: Protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Act.
Delhi: Protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Act. pic.twitter.com/iYYkD0gYzVANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
1.16 PM: RJD workers vandalise auto rickshaws in Bhagalpur.
#WATCH RJD workers vandalise auto rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/d2sbDcdlA2ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
12.51 PM: Tamil Nadu: Protestors break barricades during demonstration against CAA.
12.30 PM: A total of 10 persons have been arrested in connection with violence in Daryaganj yesterday during protest over CAA.
Tamil Nadu: Protestors break barricades during demonstration against #CitizenshipAct near MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. https://t.co/SiaFPj7QwX pic.twitter.com/k0HquFk391ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
12.00 PM: Indian Railway: Railways property worth Rs 88 Cr damaged in protests against citizenship act- property worth Rs 72 Cr damaged in Eastern Railway Zone, property worth Rs 13 Cr damaged in South Eastern Railway Zone and property worth Rs 3 Cr damaged in NorthEast Frontier Zone.
11.30 PM: Left organisations hold protest against Citizenship Act, outside MGR Chennai Central railway station.
Delhi Police: 10 persons have been arrested in connection with violence in Daryaganj yesterday during protest over #CitizenshipAct. pic.twitter.com/5QCUbtJNdXANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
11.04 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the country following protests against the citizenship law, reported Reuters.
10.10 AM: Vikassheel Insaan Party workers break barricades during demonstration in Patna against the CAA.
Tamil Nadu: Left organisations hold protest against #CitizenshipAct, outside MGR Chennai Central railway station pic.twitter.com/aA5IGVVpCeANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
9.50 AM: RJD calls for Bihar Bandh over the CAA.
Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers hold protest in Patna. RJD has called a bandh in Bihar today against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/vAsqpzw8aW- ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
9.43 AM: A total of nine people have lost lives due to violent protests over CAA in UP -- two each Ferozabad, Bijnore and Kanpur, and one each in Meerut, Sambhal, Lucknow (earlier this week).9.36 AM: Some people are misleading the people of the country on CAA: Javadekar
Some people are misleading the people of the country on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. The #CAA is about inclusion and not exclusion; no Indian citizen will be affected by #CAA2019: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/2VuvXfWCoD- PIB India (@PIB_India) December 20, 2019
9.30 AM: The Ministry of I&B issues guidelines for all TV channels to abstain from showing any content that might incite violence.
Advisory is issued by Ministry of I&B for ensuring strict compliance to specific programmes codes under cable TV (Regulation) Act, 1995. It is reiterated that all TV channels may abstain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence pic.twitter.com/HJ1XIzFdaH- Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) December 20, 2019
9.00 AM: Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened; normal services have resumed in all stations, says DMRC
Security Update
Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened.
Normal services have resumed in all stations.- Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 21, 2019
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today