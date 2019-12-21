scorecardresearch
CAA Protests: Death toll due to agitations touches 10 in UP; Delhi Metro services resume

Anti-CAA protests: The protests have also led to violence, with the protesters clashing with the police in several states

Anti-CAA protests: After violent clashes between cops and protestors in Uttar Pradesh, which left 10 people dead, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours. In neighbouring Delhi, which has seen several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Metro services were resumed at all stations after partial shutdown at several stations on Friday. Protesters had even gathered in front of police headquarters in ITO, Delhi, after 36 people, including eight cops, were injured in clashes. So far, a total of 11 people have lost lives due to widespread protests against the CAA.

2.05 PM: Wherever public property is damaged by miscreants, that property should be repaid by confiscating properties of the miscreants: Yogi Adityanath.

2.04 PM: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained yesterday, has been arrested today. Azad was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. -- ANI

1.30 AM: Protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Act.

1.16 PM: RJD workers vandalise auto rickshaws in Bhagalpur.

12.51 PM: Tamil Nadu: Protestors break barricades during demonstration against CAA.

12.30 PM: A total of 10 persons have been arrested in connection with violence in Daryaganj yesterday during protest over CAA.

12.00 PM: Indian Railway: Railways property worth Rs 88 Cr damaged in protests against citizenship act- property worth Rs 72 Cr damaged in Eastern Railway Zone, property worth Rs 13 Cr damaged in South Eastern Railway Zone and property worth Rs 3 Cr damaged in NorthEast Frontier Zone.

11.30 PM: Left organisations hold protest against Citizenship Act, outside MGR Chennai Central railway station.

11.04 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the country following protests against the citizenship law, reported Reuters.

10.10 AM: Vikassheel Insaan Party workers break barricades during demonstration in Patna against the CAA.

9.50 AM: RJD calls for Bihar Bandh over the CAA.

9.43 AM: A total of nine people have lost lives due to violent protests over CAA in UP -- two each Ferozabad, Bijnore and Kanpur, and one each in Meerut, Sambhal, Lucknow (earlier this week).

9.36 AM: Some people are misleading the people of the country on CAA: Javadekar

9.30 AM: The Ministry of I&B issues guidelines for all TV channels to abstain from showing any content that might incite violence.

9.00 AM: Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened; normal services have resumed in all stations, says DMRC

